Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules O’Malley to Stay Susquehanna County DA

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the decision of a judge in Susquehanna County to appoint Marion O’Malley as district attorney.

Former first assistant district attorney Bill Urbanski appealed the decision, claiming he was supposed to take over for the late Robert Klein.

Friday the Supreme Court sided with O’Malley, who has been in the role of district attorney for more than a year in Susquehanna County.