Paper Flowers For Your Special Occasion!

We stop by The Arts Barn in Schuylkill County where North Elm Designs shows us how to make paper flowers; the latest trend in event decor. They are perfect for your next party, shower, wedding or special occasion! If you are interested in making your own paper flowers, North Elm Designs is offering classes at the Arts Barn.
