Manafort Moved from Wayne County Federal Prison

April 27, 2019

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a short stay for Paul Manafort at the federal prison in Wayne County.

President Trump’s former campaign chair, now a federal felon, had been serving his sentence at USP Canaan near Waymart.

Now the Bureau of Prisons lists Manafort at a federal penitentiary in Western Pennsylvania.

Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud and is expected to serve more than five years before he is released.

