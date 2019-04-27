Environmentalists Join Together at Nay Aug Park

Posted 6:05 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, April 27, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Earth Day may have come and gone but people in Scranton were out celebrating Mother Nature on Saturday.

The Green Fair was held in Nay Aug Park.

There were more than 60 vendors, educational programs and demonstrations going on.

People Newswatch 16 spoke to say it's important to care for the earth year round.

"We need to protect the environment and try to make it better for future generations and that's what I hope we can make tomorrow better than it is today," said Nathan Terwilliger of Bethlehem.

This is the second year for the event but the first time at Nay Aug Park in the Electric City.

