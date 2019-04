Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A community in Lackawanna County came together on Saturday for one of their own.

The Rockin' the Beat Fundraiser was held in the Anthracite Center in Carbondale.

The event was full of live music, basket raffles and a pasta dinner.

It was put on for Carbondale Police Sergeant Brian Rock who was flown to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in March for emergency heart surgery.

All the money raised will go toward his medical bills.