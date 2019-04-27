× Carbon County Works to Prevent Prescription Medication Abuse

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An event geared towards preventing prescription medication abuse was a success in Carbon County.

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, unused and old medications were taken and disposed of properly on Saturday by the Carbon County Opiate Task Force.

“The amount we collected, a little lower than last year, but I think that’s because more locations are accepting medications today so I think that’s a great thing and we got 50, 60 pounds of medication. When you think about pills, I think that’s a good amount of stuff. We’ve got it off the streets,” said Rick Parsons.

The event also serves as a way to educate the public about the potential for the abuse of medications.