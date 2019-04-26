Watch Party for NFL Draft Hopeful in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Penn State standout is hoping his name is called during the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

A watch party was held Thursday night at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top for Larksville native Connor McGovern.

The Lake-Lehman graduate and Nittany Lion offensive lineman was not called in the first round Thursday night.

Oklahoma quarterback and current Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was the first pick in the first round going to the Arizona Cardinals.

Another watch party is planned for McGovern at Broadway Tavern in Luzerne County.

The second and third rounds of the NFL draft start Friday at 7 p.m. on WNEP-TV and ABC.