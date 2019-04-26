Tim Tebow in town

Former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time National Champion Quarterback, Tim Tebow was in town as an outfielder with the 'AAA' Syracuse Mets.  Tebow has just 14 Home Runs and 251 strikeouts in two plus professional seasons and is batting just .164 this season.  But, the affable 31 year old is taking it all in stride.

