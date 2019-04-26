× Special Need Students Share Talents at Kent’s Fest

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Hundreds of kids with special needs were the headliners for a talent show on Friday at Lock Haven University.

More than 30 performers showed off their skills at the 19th annual Kent’s Fest with more than 400 kids having fun in Clinton County.

“I liked the singing and dancing and a lot of people there, so it was great,” Nathan Koon said.

“It is fun being a lion and see everybody else perform, and see your peers with you, and have a good day out with your friends.” Micah Stanzione said.

For almost two decades, Kent’s Fest has been held at Lock Haven University. The talent show is in memory of Kent Glossner who was known for supporting people with disabilities.

Associate Professor Erica Moore says the fest grew from just a handful of acts to kids from three surrounding counties ready to perform.

“It is really important as a performance of showing musical abilities for people with disabilities and special needs, so it really highlights their talents and special abilities,” Moore said.

More than 400 kids with 36 different acts performed for this year’s Kent’s Fest inside Lock Haven University’s gymnasium.

“It is nice and open for everyone. They all love it, they love doing the skits, it is like showing what all they can do and having people come and see them,” said Jessica Kerrigan, Clinton County Community Connections.

The smiles and dances are definitely what keeps people coming back to Kent’s Fest year after year.