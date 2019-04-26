‘Person of Interest’ in Scranton Shooting in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton say they have a person of interest in custody after a man was shot on Thursday in the city.

Officers say Zodi Oprisko, 32, of Scranton was picked up Friday night.

According to court paperwork, Oprisko's girlfriend says he held her at gunpoint with a sawed-off shotgun after she picked him up on Friday in Dunmore. She said he made her drive around Dunmore and Scranton, and at one point, Oprisko punched her in the mouth. When they had to slow down for construction on Interstate 380 in the Moscow area, she grabbed the shotgun, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran. Oprisko then sped off.

Officers eventually caught up with Oprisko at Moosic Street and Stafford Avenue in Scranton around 9 p.m. Friday.

Scranton police are calling Oprisko a "person of interest" in the shooting on Thursday on Mifflin Avenue. He is also being investigated by state police for a "road rage incident" on Interstate 84 on Thursday that happened before the shooting on Mifflin Avenue.

So far, Oprisko only faces charges for the incident with his girlfriend on Friday. Those charges include simple assault, terroristic threats, and firearms charges.