Monster Mud, Fantastic Fun

Monster Jam is roaring into our area for the weekend!

The towering trucks and serious pickup power will be tearin’ up the dirt near Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took the event for a spin Friday morning.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Monster Jam
  • WHEN: Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.
  • TIMES: Friday: 7 p.m.
    Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $18.50. Head here to get tickets and to learn more about the show!

