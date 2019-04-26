× Monster Mud, Fantastic Fun

Monster Jam is roaring into our area for the weekend!

The towering trucks and serious pickup power will be tearin’ up the dirt near Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took the event for a spin Friday morning.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Monster Jam

WHEN: Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.

TIMES: Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. COST: Tickets start at $18.50. Head here to get tickets and to learn more about the show!