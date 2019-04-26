Monster Mud, Fantastic Fun
Monster Jam is roaring into our area for the weekend!
The towering trucks and serious pickup power will be tearin’ up the dirt near Wilkes-Barre at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took the event for a spin Friday morning.
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Monster Jam
- WHEN: Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.
- TIMES: Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.
- COST: Tickets start at $18.50. Head here to get tickets and to learn more about the show!
41.491050 -72.089796