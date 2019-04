Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- It was 30 years ago that Minor League Baseball returned to Lackawanna County in the form of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

A dedication ceremony is planned for Saturday to name the entrance road to the PNC Field in honor of John McGee, the man credited with bringing baseball back to northeast Pennsylvania.

We take a special look back to the work that went into getting the stadium ready for that first game in 1989.