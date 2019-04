WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is locked up in Lycoming County after admitting he asked a 10-year-old girl for sex.

Old Lycoming Township police arrested Marcus Degarmo, 36, of Williamsport, on Thursday.

They believe he used the “Kid’s Messenger” app to send the girl explicit text messages.

Police in Lycoming County are investigating to see if there was further abuse or if there are more victims.

Degarmo is locked up with bail set at $50,000.