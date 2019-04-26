× Eric Frein Conviction, Death Sentence Upheld by Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence for cop killer Eric Frein.

Frein was given the death penalty for shooting and killing one state trooper and badly wounding another in 2014. He was accused of the deadly ambush at the Blooming Grove state police barracks in September 2014 that left Corporal Bryon Dickson dead and Trooper Alex Douglass badly hurt.

Frein managed to avoid capture for 48 days during a massive manhunt in Pike and Monroe Counties.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2017.

His attorneys asked for a new trial last year.

In the ruling issued Friday, the court said, “there are no grounds upon which to vacate (Frein’s) sentences…and we affirm (the) convictions and sentences of death.”

Frein remains locked up in maximum security SCI Greene in western Pennsylvania.

Breaking News! The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the appeal of Eric Frein and has upheld his death sentence for the shooting of Corporal Bryon Dickson and Trooper Alex Douglass. pic.twitter.com/Vc8fJo2wvj — Ray Tonkin (@PikeCountyDA) April 26, 2019