Former County Chief of Staff Sentenced to House Arrest

Posted 2:54 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, April 26, 2019

Andy Wallace

SCRANTON, Pa. — The former chief of staff for the Lackawanna County commissioners has been sentenced to house arrest.

Andy Wallace was sentenced Friday to 90 days of house arrest for criminal intent to commit indecent assault. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Wallace pleaded guilty to the charge last year.

He admitted to attempting to perform a sex act on an 18-year-old worker at a discount store in Lackawanna County last year.

Wallace resigned his county job when the investigation into the crime came to light.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.