Former County Chief of Staff Sentenced to House Arrest

SCRANTON, Pa. — The former chief of staff for the Lackawanna County commissioners has been sentenced to house arrest.

Andy Wallace was sentenced Friday to 90 days of house arrest for criminal intent to commit indecent assault. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Wallace pleaded guilty to the charge last year.

He admitted to attempting to perform a sex act on an 18-year-old worker at a discount store in Lackawanna County last year.

Wallace resigned his county job when the investigation into the crime came to light.