Fetterman’s Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour Making More Local Stops

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman continues his listening tour to hear from people in every county about the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman will be making stops April 27-28 in several area communities.

CLINTON COUNTY:

WHEN: 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019

WHERE: Lock Haven University, Sloan Theatre, 401 N. Fairview St., Lock Haven, PA 17745

PIKE COUNTY:

WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019

WHERE: Dingman-Delaware Middle School, 1365 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328

UNION COUNTY:

WHEN: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019

WHERE: RiverStage Community Theatre, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, PA 17837

WAYNE COUNTY:

WHEN: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019

WHERE: Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale, PA 18431

Lawmakers proposed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the Keystone State last month. If approved, it would make cannabis legal for adults 21 and older.

People could also grow up to six plants of their own.

Officials who support recreational marijuana say taxing it would generate about $600 million a year for programs such as health care and education.

Opponents worry about users driving under the influence or becoming addicted to other drugs.