Driver Damages Church Building in Hawley

HAWLEY, Pa. -- A church building in Wayne County was damaged when a car crashed into it Friday morning.

Police say a member of Queen of Peace parish and St. Veronica's church in Hawley hit the building with a vehicle when the driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the gas pedal.

No one was hurt. The damage is to an adjoining building so the church itself will remain open.

A building inspector will check out the structure next week.