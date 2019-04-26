Driver Damages Church Building in Hawley

HAWLEY, Pa. -- A church building in Wayne County was damaged when a car crashed into it Friday morning.
Police say a member of Queen of Peace parish and St. Veronica's church in Hawley hit the building with a vehicle when the driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the gas pedal.
No one was hurt. The damage is to an adjoining building so the church itself will remain open.
A building inspector will check out the structure next week.
41.474661 -75.185400
1 Comment
Trevor Frith
Was it driver error or the way we taught them to brake? In order to get our driver’s license we are forced to brake an electric or automatic vehicle using the right foot braking method. Those in charge have known about the dangerous flaws of this method for years. NHTSA, GHSA and TRB produced reports DOT HS 811 597, 812 058 and 812 431 (spaces required). These reports showed that right foot pedal errors (pedal misapplication) occurs 40,000 times per day by drivers of ALL ages and gender but especially for women drivers, which they blamed for most of the crashes. But for some unknown reason no more research has been done. One would have expected that instead of just continuing to blame female drivers they might have asked themselves two basic questions:
1. Is it possible to develop a braking method that would be more suitable for female drivers (and male drivers if they would admit it), which would prevent these crashes?
2. Do we actually have any scientific justification for teaching the right foot braking method?
The answer to point one is YES and the answer to point 2 is NO!
Turns out there is no scientific justification for teaching the right foot braking method which is too complicated and difficult to mentally retain with age, inefficient (poor reaction and stopping distances) and even more dangerous (susceptible to pedal misapplication) compared to the simpler, more efficient and safer left foot braking method. Deaths to date, 150,000 (19 every day!) pedestrians (in and out of buildings) and cyclists. This is not about which braking method is safer but why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods. Apparently ME TOO is not the only victim of a male systemic belief! ‘That’s the way it’s always been taught is not a scientific justification’!