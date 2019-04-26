× ‘Big Brother’ Accused of Rape, Assault of Teen Boy

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenage boy told police he was repeatedly raped by a man he considered to be his mentor.

The two were matched in a Big Brothers, Big Sisters program in Lycoming County.

The alleged victim told state police that Logan Lewis, 30, of Loyalsock Township, made him dress up in girl’s clothing and raped him ten times.

The boy was 14 years old at the time, but investigators say he has the mental capacity of an 8 year old.

Lewis was at a magistrate’s office Thursday near Williamsport Lewis faces charges including rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Investigators believe the rapes happened last year at Lewis’ house in Loyalsock Township.

According to police, Lewis met the teenage boy through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lycoming County.

Police say Lewis made the boy dress in girl’s clothing, raped him, molested him, and showed him pornographic videos.

The teenager told police that Lewis also took pornographic pictures of him.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a representative of the Diocese of Scranton, which ultimately oversees the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program in Lycoming County.

A spokesperson told us the safety and protection of the children is the number one priority.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters screens potential mentors by requiring a written application with references and a criminal history check.

The agency also requires a child abuse history certification, FBI federal check, and an in-person interview and home assessment.

Newswatch 16 spoke with members of Lewis’ family. They don’t believe any of these accusations are true.

“He’s innocent and I know the good Lord knows that,” said Brenda Stabley, Lewis’ mother-in-law. “He loves children dearly. It’s in his heart. He’s a full-blooded Christian. He has three beautiful daughters and a wife that loves him very deeply.”

“I know that my cousin is not capable of it. I’ve had my own children around him. I’ve seen him around other children, including his own. He can’t even stand it when people swear around the kids,” said his cousin Jenny Guisewite.

Lewis is locked up in Lycoming County with bail set at $100,000.