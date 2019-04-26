16 To The Rescue: Amanita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSBORO, Pa. -- Amanita is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat at Animal Care Sanctuary in Wellsboro.

Amanita is one of close to 200 felines that are currently up for adoption at the sanctuary's two locations in Bradford and Tioga counties.

"She's a little bit shy with people, but she is great with new cats. She helps some of our more feral cats come around. She helps them be more social," said shelter worker Ashley Krapf. "She's very friendly. She rubs on some of the shy cats to make them more comfortable."

It will take Amanita a bit to warm up to people, but don't let that deter you from taking her home.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

"She's very shy, but once she's comfortable, she'll love on you and she lets you hold her, everything like that, but she would do best in a home that is a little more low-energy, so maybe not super-young children that are going to grab her all the time."

Amanita is friendly with all kinds of animals, even dogs.

"She seems to do great with dogs that walk through here. She doesn't seem to have a problem with them and young cats, she loves them. If there are cats in the home, she'd be great," Krapf added.

If you're interested in adopting Amanita, you can contact Animal Care Sanctuary.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com