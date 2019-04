Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A water main break could cause problems for drivers Thursday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Water could be seen pouring into the street at the intersection of River and Market Streets.

River Street is closed in both directions.

Drivers are being detoured because part of Market Street is closed as well.

Officials haven't said how many homes and businesses are affected by the break.

There's no estimate of when it could be fixed here in Wilkes-Barre.