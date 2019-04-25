Trevor Woodruff named Bucknell women’s basketball coach

After four Conference winning seasons at the University of Scranton, Trevor Woodruff was named the Head Coach of the Bucknell women's basketball program. The Bison won the Patriot League two of the past three seasons. So, success breeds more success as Bucknell and Woodruff become a team.
