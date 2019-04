Scranton Police set up a crime scene at Mulberry & Penn. The SUV in the picture has a broken window and there is blood on the ground. A work crew says the driver pulled up to talk to the officer who was doing traffic control. The passenger appeared to be shot. @wnep pic.twitter.com/LrgoXYWH7F — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 25, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are looking for whoever shot a driver in Scranton Thursday.

The driver was shot in the face and stopped at the intersection of Penn and Mulberry in Scranton around 1 p.m. where an officer was directing traffic near a construction area, according to crews on the scene.

There is no indication where the shooting occurred.

Police are looking for a gold Honda Civic in connection with the shooting.

Police have a car stopped at the Keyser Ave exit off the Scranton Expressway. Three people, 2 men & a woman, in handcuffs. @wnep pic.twitter.com/HljlkV0GhV — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 25, 2019

Developing story, check back for updates.