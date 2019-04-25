Scranton Students Rally to End Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students spent their Thursday night standing up against sexual assault and domestic violence in Scranton.

Students at the University of Scranton rallied at a Take Back The Night event.

It’s part of sexual assault awareness month.

The rally ended with a candlelight vigil for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

This is the 29th year the University of Scranton hosted the event in Lackawanna County.

