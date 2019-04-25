Joe Biden Officially Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Former Vice President Joe Biden FILE (CNN)

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Vice President and Scranton native Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is running for president again in 2020.

This will be Biden’s third run for the top office.

His first was in 1988. His last bid was in 2008.

This time around the Democratic field is already a crowded one.

Biden, 76, enters the crowded Democratic primary field of 20 candidates as the presumptive front-runner sitting atop the most recent polls.

Biden is also dealing with controversy. He’s accused of touching women without their permission making them feel uncomfortable.

Biden, himself, was spotted in the area earlier this month. Biden often refers to his childhood in the Green Ridge Section of the city.

On Monday, he will hold his first official event in Pittsburgh, Pa. followed by a swing through early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in the coming weeks.

The former vice president will attend a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday.

His first official event is set for Monday in Pittsburgh followed by a swing through early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in the coming weeks.

