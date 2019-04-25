× Joe Biden Officially Announces 2020 Presidential Run

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Vice President and Scranton native Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is running for president again in 2020.

This will be Biden’s third run for the top office.

His first was in 1988. His last bid was in 2008.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

This time around the Democratic field is already a crowded one.

Biden, 76, enters the crowded Democratic primary field of 20 candidates as the presumptive front-runner sitting atop the most recent polls.

Biden is also dealing with controversy. He’s accused of touching women without their permission making them feel uncomfortable.

Biden, himself, was spotted in the area earlier this month. Biden often refers to his childhood in the Green Ridge Section of the city.

The former vice president will attend a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday.

His first official event is set for Monday in Pittsburgh followed by a swing through early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in the coming weeks.