× Repaving Project to Start in Back Mountain of Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Starting Sunday night, PennDOT will begin to repave nearly nine miles of Route 309 in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain.

Drivers say the work is long overdue.

“It could definitely use (repaving). No doubt about it,” said Dave Hughes of Shavertown.

The project is expected to be completed in July.

The work on Route 309 will start near the Luzerne exit and go all the way to where 309 splits with Route 415 in Dallas.

This repaving project and another one that will start on Route 309 in Mountaintop will cost about $8.7 million.

“I think anytime that you do any kind of repairs and improvements to roads, it’ll definitely improve the driving conditions and, hopefully, it will get traveled a lot more,” Hughes said.

PennDOT says this work is scheduled to be done at night. Business owners Newswatch 16 spoke with say that’s a plus for them.

“Hopefully with the new construction they’re going to be doing, we can get a smoother ride for everybody coming from both ways to our business,” said Katlin Evans, co-owner of Dymonds Bakery. “I know coming out from my way at the lake, there are tons of potholes — left, right, whichever way you go, you’re hitting a pothole. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the left, the right, you go in the middle, you’re still hitting a pothole.”

Once the project wraps up in the Back Mountain, work will begin to repave the section of Route 309 in Mountaintop.