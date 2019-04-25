‘Remus’ the Puppy Returned to Store after Armed Robbery

Posted 2:21 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Remus was taken in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The puppy taken in an armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday has been returned to the pet store where he was taken.

The owner of the Tropic Pet Center believes the man who took “Remus” let him loose.

He was found and returned on Thursday.

Police are still looking for the armed robber in Luzerne County.

