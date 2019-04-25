‘Remus’ the Puppy Returned to Store after Armed Robbery
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The puppy taken in an armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday has been returned to the pet store where he was taken.
The owner of the Tropic Pet Center believes the man who took “Remus” let him loose.
He was found and returned on Thursday.
Police are still looking for the armed robber in Luzerne County.
4 comments
fortisveritas
Beautiful dog. Great, now I want to adopt it…
lickerblisters
The thug must have found out he had to feed it.
fortisveritas
Probably got his butt beat by his auntie when she heard it whining in his basement apartment.
whopperplopper
auntie kept the pup inside & put the 2 legged fido in the doghouse outside