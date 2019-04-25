Pittston Area @ Nanticoke baseball

Posted 2:41 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Nanticoke welcomed Pittston Area in HS baseball.  Sophomore Derek Cease delivered a two run 1b in the first, made a diving catch at short in the third inning, and came out to strikeout the final batter for the save in Nanticoke's 6-5 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.