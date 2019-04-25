Pittston Area @ Nanticoke baseball

Nanticoke welcomed Pittston Area in HS baseball. Sophomore Derek Cease delivered a two run 1b in the first, made a diving catch at short in the third inning, and came out to strikeout the final batter for the save in Nanticoke's 6-5 win.
