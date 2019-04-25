× Man Sentenced for Owning Machine Gun

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Columbia County who admitted to illegally owning a machine gun has been sentenced to prison.

John “Jake” Hasay, 22, of Benton, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Hasay agreed to plead guilty last year.

Hasay came to the attention of federal law enforcement after he posted content in online forums espousing racist and anti-Semitic statements, and threatened to commit a hate crime.

Investigators determined that Hasay obtained a device used to convert semi-automatic handguns to fully automatic capabilities by smuggling it through U.S. Customs from Russia disguised as a motorcycle part.

Hasay also forfeited a number of firearms that were seized during his arrest.