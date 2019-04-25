Man Sentenced for Owning Machine Gun

Posted 2:55 pm, April 25, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Columbia County who admitted to illegally owning a machine gun has been sentenced to prison.

John “Jake” Hasay, 22, of Benton, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Hasay agreed to plead guilty last year.

Hasay came to the attention of federal law enforcement after he posted content in online forums espousing racist and anti-Semitic statements, and threatened to commit a hate crime.

Investigators determined that Hasay obtained a device used to convert semi-automatic handguns to fully automatic capabilities by smuggling it through U.S. Customs from Russia disguised as a motorcycle part.

Hasay also forfeited a number of firearms that were seized during his arrest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.