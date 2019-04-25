Longtime Dunmore Bucks Football Coach to Resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Dunmore's head football coach Jack Henzes Jr. has announced he will resign due to health reasons.

Henzes was a head coach for 52 seasons, including the last 47 at Dunmore.

Last fall Henzes was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Henzes finished his career with 444 wins, the second most in state history for a high school football coach.

Over the decades, Henzes made a major influence in the lives of people from the community.

"He was a fantastic coach. Not just being knowledgeable but for the way he handled his program, and the time and effort he put into it. I don't know of a more passionate high school football coach in this area," said Guy Valvano of Dunmore.

"He's an icon. I mean we all grew up watching Coach Henzes coach football. Dunmore football is Jack Henzes," said Mark Finan, Dunmore High School Athletic Director.

Jack gave life lessons and for that, generations are grateful.