Lackawanna College Students Raise Awareness on Human Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Students in Lackawanna County took to the sidewalks to bring attention to human trafficking.

Members of Lackawanna College's cheerleading squad and football team poured bright red sand into the cracks between the paver stones outside the school's main building on Vine Street.

It's part of the Red Sand Project, a national campaign to raise awareness on human trafficking.

The organization encourages participants to post their red sand photos to social media to start a conversation.