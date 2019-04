× Edwardsville Homicide Suspect Arrested in Viriginia

FAIRFAX, Va. — A suspect in a Luzerne County homicide was picked up in Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals captured Devin Cunningham, 20, in Fairfax, Va.

He’s on one of the four accused of stabbing Joseph Monka, 71, in Edwardsville last week.

The other three, including Monka’s granddaughter, are locked up.