Crash Tying Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash is backing up traffic in Luzerne County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on the northbound side of Interstate 81 near Pittston.

The highway is down to one lane while crews clear up the wreck.

One person was hurt. There is no word on his or her condition.

