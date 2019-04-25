‘Avengers Endgame’ Sells out, Draws in Big Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The release of "Avengers Endgame" on Thursday night marked the end of an era for Marvel fans.

The Blockbuster movie drew in crowds of people to Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre. Some even brought their own hammer, dressed as Thor from the movie.

"This is 11 years of me watching Marvel movies. Every one when they come out. 23 of them now. I'm hype," Justin Gonzalez of Wilkes-Barre said.

The Avengers movie is three hours long. One superfan we spoke to said she even downloaded an app to find out when the best time is to use the bathroom during the movie.

"I preordered my tickets about two months ago. So I've had this whole day planned out for the last two months. Just looking up best times to use the bathroom during the movie. There's an app and everything now," Catherine McCloskey of Edwardsville said.

Movies 14 had the movie playing every 30 minutes on opening night.

"The only movie I saw this much excitement for was Avatar when it first came out but even that doesn't come close to just the feeling here today. It's electric because these are all people coming together for one reason," McCloskey said.

Januzzi's Pizza is right next door to the movie theater. The restaurant had extra workers come in because of the movie.

"Really busy, like slammed. I can't even get enough time to seat the next customers because I can't even get enough time to wipe down the tables and clean up. We've had a rush," Januzzi's employee Kaitlin Frohnheiser said.

Movies 14 starts showing the Avengers Endgame movie again Friday at noon.