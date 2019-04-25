× Art In Bloom: Scranton’s Everhart Museum Gears Up For Spring Events This Weekend

Spring is popping up this weekend all over the Everhart Museum in Scranton.

Two events are on tap that tie into “Art In Bloom.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted both activities on Thursday.

Each year, many museums across the country take part in “Art in Bloom.” It’s when local floral designers create their interpretations of the museum’s art collection through fresh flower arrangements.

A preview of the attraction/museum fundraiser is planned for tomorrow, Friday, April 26, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

POSH at the Scranton Club caters the preview event. At the reception, guests will enjoy music, food, and cocktails while viewing the designers’ presentations. Tickets for the preview event on April 26 are $50 for guests and $40 for museum members. Learn more and get tickets here!

The other event surrounds Saturday’s Free Community Day. It takes place April 27 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the museum.

Community days offer FREE admission, interactive activities, artist workshops, and guided museum tours.

Head here to learn more about community day!