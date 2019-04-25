All-Inclusive Playground Coming Soon

Posted 4:48 pm, April 25, 2019, by

PENN TOWNSHIP–Right now this is just a patch of grass here at East Snyder Park near Selinsgrove. But in a little over a month, if all goes according to plan it will be a playground. But not just any playground.

“There`s a big ramp that two wheelchairs can fit side by side, there`s a cozy cocoon if it becomes overwhelming they can get in and chill out,” Cindy Russell said.

Construction starts later this week on an all-inclusive playground. It will offer playground equipment for children of all abilities.

“It`s not only for healthy children, it`s also for sick children, so it works two ways and I think it`s really important,” Andy Russell said.

Andy Russell played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and has a foundation that gives money to children’s causes. The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation gave money for the playground.

“Sometimes I sort-of blink and wonder is this really for real? But it is. We`re going to have a playground here in just a couple of weeks,” Fritz Heinemann said.

Fritz Heinemann of Kratzerville had the idea for the all-inclusive playground about two years ago. He says there aren’t many like it in Pennsylvania.

“Not exclusively the way we`ve designed it and had it structured. It will be unique in itself,” Heinemann said.

Christian Courtney is co-chair of the project and says he wishes the playground was here when he was younger.

“It`s like a dream to me to get to do this,” Courtney said.

Organizers want to get people involved with the playground, so there will be a community build day on Saturday, May 11.

Construction starts later this week. Organizers expect the playground to open June 1.

