Two Former Drug Company Executives Facing Criminal Drug Trafficking Charges

Posted 6:41 am, April 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:24AM, April 24, 2019

It's a major move in the war on drugs and it could soon have an effect here in Pennsylvania.

Two former executives of a pharmaceutical distributor now face criminal drug trafficking charges.

Federal officials say between 2012 and 2017 the Rochester Drug Co-Operative sold a staggering amount of oxycodone and fentanyl.

Of the company's nearly 1.5 million orders in a period starting in 2012, only four were flagged as suspicious.

Officials say at least 2,000 of those orders should have been flagged.

"Our office will do everything in its power to bring to justice anyone responsible for unlawfully fuelling this opioid epidemic and that includes executives who illegally distribute drugs from their board rooms," explained Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The Rochester Drug Co-Operative is based in New York State.

Now that the federal government has taken this historic step, it paves the way for other drug distributors to be charged, perhaps here in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.