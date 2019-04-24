Trees Planted for Arbor Day in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- In Union County, the Lewisburg shade tree commission planted nine bare-root trees along 5th Street on Wednesday for Arbor Day.

Lewisburg had to remove a lot of trees a few years ago that were infested by the emerald ash borer. Volunteers are trying to replenish them

"You can get a very good-sized tree. It has a very urgent timeline for planting. You get the tree and it needs to go in the ground as soon as possible," explained Lewisburg Elm Street manager Samantha Pearson.

An Arbor Day ceremony is scheduled this Friday at noon in Lewisburg.