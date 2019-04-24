Trees Planted for Arbor Day in Lewisburg

Posted 5:25 pm, April 24, 2019, by

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- In Union County, the Lewisburg shade tree commission planted nine bare-root trees along 5th Street on Wednesday for Arbor Day.

Lewisburg had to remove a lot of trees a few years ago that were infested by the emerald ash borer. Volunteers are trying to replenish them

"You can get a very good-sized tree. It has a very urgent timeline for planting. You get the tree and it needs to go in the ground as soon as possible," explained Lewisburg Elm Street manager Samantha Pearson.

An Arbor Day ceremony is scheduled this Friday at noon in Lewisburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.