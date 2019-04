× Residents Driven Out, Cat Rescued at Apartment Fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One pet cat was rescued, and two others died when fire drove four people from an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre.

It broke out before 2 p.m. in the left side of the building on Charles Street.

Four people in two apartments will have to stay somewhere else because of the extent of the damage. No one was hurt.

A Wilkes-Barre Fire Department inspector will look for the cause.