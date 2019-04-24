Police: Woman Tried to Run over Boyfriend, Hit Two Others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman is locked up on attempted homicide charges for allegedly trying to hit her boyfriend with a vehicle in Monroe County.

Police say Khadijah Jackson, 19, of Tobyhanna, and her boyfriend were arguing at a gas station near Swiftwater early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the argument turned physical and Jackson got in her vehicle and while trying to hit her boyfriend, ended up hitting at least two other people before driving off.

Jackson was charged with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, risking a catastrophe, and other related charges.