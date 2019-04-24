× Police Standoff in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police are dealing with a standoff situation at a home on West Green Street in Nanticoke.

Police cars have blocked off many of the streets in this area and police want people who live around here to stay in their homes.

The chief says a man has locked himself in his house on West Green Street and is threatening to shoot people with a crossbow.

He tells us that police had gone to his home earlier in the morning to serve a warrant to have him mentally evaluated and the man would not cooperate.

Police say this man has made threats in the past and they do not know if he has any guns or not.

He says no injuries have been reported.

They’re trying to safely get the man out of his house right now.

Police want people to avoid this area and for people who live nearby to stay in their homes.