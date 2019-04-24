Dramatic Transformation On The Pennsylvania Road

There's a rapid transformation underway across our area this week as leaves and blooms are quickly popping out. The gray of winter is going away, and Jon Meyer found you don't have to head into the woods to find nature's beauty right now. You can go anywhere On The Pennsylvania Road.
