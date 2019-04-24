Dining Room Delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family is back together after a sudden birth required help from first responders in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the Gutierrez family and its newest addition Wednesday night.

Mom Lauren and baby Keziah returned from the hospital on Wednesday after the abrupt arrival early Monday morning.

"I got up, went into the bathroom, and I said, 'We need to go,' and I called the doctor's office, told them we were going, and got to the dining room and said, 'We're not going to make it,'" recalled Lauren Gutierrez.

"I threw a couple of towels and I said, 'Lay down on the floor,' and we got to work. I caught the baby in air," said dad Pablo Gutierrez.

Newswatch 16 talked to the ambulance crew who were called to the home. They say by the time they arrived, the hard work was already done.

After spending a few days in the hospital, mom and baby Keziah are back home and doing just fine.