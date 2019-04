#BREAKING: The Monroe County Coroner confirms he has been called to a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 80 East MM 296 near the Tannersville exit. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/EEI3RmHSbM — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 24, 2019

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Monroe County.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 east at near the Tannersville exit.

Both eastbound lanes are closed between mile marker 293 and 298.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.