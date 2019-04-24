Berwick Softball Player Crashes Into Center Field Fence While Robbing Homer, Makes SportsCenter Top 10

Posted 9:19 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, April 24, 2019

BERWICK, Pa. -- A local high school softball player made an incredible - and painful - catch to rob a homer and found herself on SportsCenter.

The video posted Tuesday by Twitter user @Dad_Farley shows Berwick Area High School sophomore Katie Starr colliding full speed with the center field fence while snagging a long fly ball hit by Crestwood High School senior Haley Naperkowski.

Starr held onto the ball and according to @Dad_Farley, returned to the game to hit a solo home run herself to help lead Berwick to a 5-3 win.

ESPN caught wind of Katie's spectacular grab and aired it in SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays on Tuesday.

