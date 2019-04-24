Armed Robber Steals Puppy from Pet Shop

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man with a weapon who stole a puppy from a pet store in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say the man was shopping for dogs with his family at Tropic Pet Center along South Main Street. The family left, and the man returned alone just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say he flashed a weapon and took off with a 9-week-old rottweiler.
No one was hurt during the armed robbery.
Police released a surveillance photo of the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.
41.239190 -75.895216
whopperplopper
poor dog. if they don’t find it soon, he’ll be wearing a spiked collar guarding the back door of their flop house.