Armed Robber Steals Puppy from Pet Shop

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are looking for a man with a weapon who stole a puppy from a pet store in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the man was shopping for dogs with his family at Tropic Pet Center along South Main Street. The family left, and the man returned alone just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say he flashed a weapon and took off with a 9-week-old rottweiler.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery.

Police released a surveillance photo of the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.

