Two Vacant Houses Collapsed in Girardville

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. -- Crews are looking into what caused two buildings to collapse in Schuylkill County.

Officials say two houses collapsed early Tuesday morning on the 200 block of West Main Street in Girardville.

Neighbors say it woke them up.

Both places were vacant and no one was hurt.

Fire and rescue crews responded just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They cleaned things up a bit and taped the area off to keep people away.

Some debris fell onto the sidewalk and nearby vehicles.

A neighboring home had a damaged window.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.