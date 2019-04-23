Two Vacant Houses Collapsed in Girardville

Posted 5:36 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31AM, April 23, 2019

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. -- Crews are looking into what caused two buildings to collapse in Schuylkill County.

Officials say two houses collapsed early Tuesday morning on the 200 block of West Main Street in Girardville.

Neighbors say it woke them up.

Both places were vacant and no one was hurt.

Fire and rescue crews responded just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They cleaned things up a bit and taped the area off to keep people away.

Some debris fell onto the sidewalk and nearby vehicles.

A neighboring home had a damaged window.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.