Three Men Caught on Camera Stealing Thousands From Walmarts in Two-County Spree

Posted 5:36 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, April 23, 2019

Police want to find three men who went on a two-county stealing spree.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 three were caught on camera early Monday morning at Walmart in Taylor in Lackawanna County.

Police say they stuffed about $1,300 worth of baby formula into a suitcase and walked out.

Authorities suspect the same three men got away with $4,000 in electronics from Walmart near Pittston in Luzerne County and $7,000 in electronics from Walmart in Dickson City, Lackawanna County.

If you know who the men in the photos are, call the police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.