Three Men Caught on Camera Stealing Thousands From Walmarts in Two-County Spree

Police want to find three men who went on a two-county stealing spree.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 three were caught on camera early Monday morning at Walmart in Taylor in Lackawanna County.

Police say they stuffed about $1,300 worth of baby formula into a suitcase and walked out.

Authorities suspect the same three men got away with $4,000 in electronics from Walmart near Pittston in Luzerne County and $7,000 in electronics from Walmart in Dickson City, Lackawanna County.

If you know who the men in the photos are, call the police.