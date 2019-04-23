Reward Offered for Stabbing Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa -- A $2,000 reward is being offered in the effort to catch a young man wanted for a deadly stabbing in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is putting up the reward for any information leading to the capture of Devin Cunningham, 20.

Cunningham and three others, all under the age of 20, are charged in the death of Joseph Monka, 71, last Monday in Edwardsville.

Cunningham has been on the loose ever since.

The other three suspects, including Monka's 17-year-old granddaughter, remain locked up in the Luzerne County jail.