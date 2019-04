Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A charitable tradition continued at a restaurant in Scranton.

Pizza by Pappas on North Washington Avenue is donating half of all sales Tuesday and Wednesday to help children with autism in our area.

This is the tenth year the pizza place is holding the fundraiser. In that time, they've raised more than $79,000 for the Northeast Regional Autism Center at the Friendship House in Scranton.