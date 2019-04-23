Lewisburg Downtown Traffic Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- About 100 people packed the borough building in Lewisburg to hear the progress on a plan to reduce traffic downtown.

The borough has commissioned the traffic study in the area of Market Street. The goal is to take a look at the increased traffic in the area and ways to reduce it.

A consulting firm has been hired to examine traffic volume and speeds, as well as the impact on downtown businesses.

"There's going to be a three percent increase in truck freight traffic in this part of Pennsylvania over the next 20 to 30 years, so we're trying to understand the impacts to the totality of our community including the speeds, the pedestrians and vehicular conflicts, and the impacts to our historic buildings," borough resident Kim Wheeler said.

Once the study is complete sometime in June, Lewisburg Borough plans to take the results to PennDOT.

